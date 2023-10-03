Jungkook's only girlfriend is his fans.

The 26-year-old K-pop megastar has dismissed speculation about his personal life, insisting he is too focused on his career to find time for romance and doesn't need a partner because he has the love and support of the BTS 'ARMY'.

During a live broadcast on Stationhead, he said: “I want to address something because I’ve been seeing comments about it - I don’t have a girlfriend.

“I’m not currently dating anyone. I just want to focus on my work now, so I don’t feel the need to have one. I don’t have a girlfriend, so please stop talking about it.

“Right, my girlfriend is ARMY. I just have ARMY now. Stop talking about it. Ah [now that I’ve said it], it felt exhilarating. I only have ARMY now, so don’t worry. I’m only looking at ARMY now, so really, don’t worry, okay?..

"ARMYs please spread this in English until far far away... You're gonna tell people that i'm your boyfriend if they ask? okay do it! tell them I'm your boyfriend or friend or older or younger brother or family."

The '3D' singer claimed he is "grateful" for "even the malicious comments" because it means people are paying attention to him in some way - and if they don't like him, he doesn't like the trolls either.

He said: "[I know] there are plenty of people who don’t like me [but I don't really care too much about them."

Explaining his gratitude for trolls, he added: “It means they’re spending their time on me. I’d consider that some sort of interest. Right? They’re different kinds of fans.

“If they had absolutely no interest in me, they wouldn’t. So, I thank them for their time.

“I don’t like them, though. I don’t have to like them, do I? Of course, I love the ones who love me. I wouldn’t love people who say bad things about me. I work for those who support me.”