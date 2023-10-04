Paul Young has got engaged.

The 67-year-old singer is "so happy" to be planning his future with partner Lorna Young after popping the question, just over five years after his first wife Stacey - the mother of his children Levi, 36, Layla, 29, and 27-year-old Grady - died of cancer.

Sharing a photo of them together, he wrote on Instagram: "Lorna said Yes! [ring emoji] We are both so happy and both looking forward to a wonderful future together [heart emoji](sic)"

Lorna shared the same photo on her own account and posted: "My world [globe emoji] my love, my everything, 5 years of joy, I could not love anyone more [ring and heart emojis] (sic)"

Lorna has also updated her Instagram biography to reflect her excitement at being engaged.

She wrote: "Engaged to Paul Young and living my best life, love travel especially Italy, write a bit, proud mum to Aaron Young.(sic)"

Hours after the engagement news was made public, Lorna thanked Paul's fans for their kind messages of congratulations.

She commented on his post: "THANK YOU EVERYONE! We are both blown away with the amount of love + support shown on here today for us. You’re all so kind. It means such a lot and I have read every message [heart emoji] (sic)"

The 'Every Time You Go Away' hitmaker previously used social media to announce Stacey had lost her two-year battle with brain cancer.

He wrote on Twitter at the time: "Sadly Stacey has passed away today after a two year fight with brain cancer.

"She died peacefully at our home surrounded by family, friends and her four children Levi, Layla, Grady and Jude."

Paul recently admitted Stacey's death has inspired him to want to "make something" out of his life.

He said: "It made me want to make something of my life and do something for the children.

"Work has been cathartic. I want to be alive for as long as possible and as I have got older."

Paul met his first wife on the video shoot for his second single, 'Come Back and Stay', in 1983, and they tied the knot four years later when they were living together in Los Angeles.

The couple split in 2006 and she subsequently had a fourth child, a son called Jude, with Israeli businessman Ilan Slazenger, but Paul and Stacey reconciled in 2009 and Jude became the singer's step-son.