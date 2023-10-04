Vinnie Jones has sold the house that he owned with his late wife Tanya.

The 58-year-old actor lost his wife to cancer in July 2019, aged 53, and Vinnie has now sold the home that they owned in Watford, south-east England, as he prepares for a new chapter in his life.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Vinnie and Tanya had their Watford house for almost as long as they were married and it holds a lot of memories for him.

"He rented the house out for a long time as he and Tanya moved to Los Angeles.

"After Tanya passed away, Vinnie sold their home in LA but had held onto the place they had in Watford.

"It was a hard decision to sell it but he wanted to close that door and focus on the future."

Meanwhile, Vinnie previously claimed that it would be "impossible" for him to remarry.

The former soccer star admitted that he couldn't see himself tying the knot with another woman.

Asked if he could ever marry again, Vinnie told 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories': "I think that's an impossible question to answer but if you asked me if I would get married again that would be an impossibility, she wouldn't want that.

"There won't be another marriage, Piers, I can tell you that. It was the perfect one and done for me."

Vinnie also recalled his last moments with Tanya.

He shared: "I knew the pain was horrific, I knew it was time to stop and I begged the nurse to stop it.

"All of a sudden she took her last breath and I felt all these butterflies leave her. You're just not in real time ... I felt all these butterflies, Tinkerbell, and she was free. Painless."