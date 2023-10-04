Nicol Paone believes Uma Thurman is the perfect person to play Patrice in 'The Kill Room'.

The 53-year-old actress has been reunited with Samuel L. Jackson for the new thriller film, and Nicol - the movie's director - believes Uma is perfectly suited to the role of Patrice, an art dealer who gets involved with a money laundering scheme.

Nicol told Collider: "It was because I was hounding Danielle Thomas, who is a partner at Untitled, to read the script. I just was bothering her for about a year thinking it's right up her alley. I know she'll love it, she's an art collector, she’s a big Broadway fanatic. It was her sensibility. And I was right, she loved it, and she happened to represent Uma Thurman and asked me if she could send it to Uma.

"But before, while I was on a walk, my partner asked me who I thought would be the ultimate Patrice, and I blurted out, 'Uma Thurman.' And then a week later Danielle Thomas calls me and she was like, 'This is Uma Thurman,' and I was floored."

Meanwhile, Nicol recently revealed that 'The Kill Room' was amended to suit Samuel L. Jackson's style of acting.

The director admitted that she was forced into a last-minute rewrite of the script.

She told Collider: "That role is really interesting because it was written as Herschel, a 72-year-old Jewish man.

"And when we were discussing the casting, Uma texted me, 'Is Sam Jackson an option?' And I was like, 'Are you kidding? Of course.'

"And so Jonathan and I had a day to rewrite the script before the Christmas break to get it to Sam."