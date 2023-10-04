Geri Horner believes the Spice Girls "belongs to the whole world".

The 51-year-old singer shot to stardom in the chart-topping girl group in the 90s and Geri feels proud of what they have managed to achieve.

Asked if they plan to reunite anytime soon, Geri - who has written a new children's book called 'Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen' - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "For me, the Spice Girls belongs to the whole world - I’m really proud of that and I love being with the girls. But I think, when I engage with something, it’s like any project is like children, OK, so I want to give it my 150 percent, so right now the child that I’m focusing to get out the gate to go to school is Rosie, Rosie Frost.

"It's taken me a long time - off she goes ... There will be a time when the other girls get together and that will be amazing and I always love - we have such fun."

Meanwhile, in September, Geri hailed the Spice Girls as being a "voice for the voiceless".

The singer - who starred in the girl group alongside Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham - claimed that the band were simply "expressing how so many people felt".

Geri told the Guardian newspaper: "The Spice Girls doesn’t belong to the five of us - the band is everyone’s.

"We were a voice for the voiceless; expressing how so many people felt. Whether you were five, 15 or 25, through us people saw that they could be themselves. Yes, the music became a soundtrack to a time. But it went beyond - it was a movement."