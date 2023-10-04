Brian Austin Green spent four years recovering from "stroke-like symptoms".

The 50-year-old actor has revealed he was bedridden for three months and was unable to speak or read and write as he battled vertigo and ulcerative colitis which left him shuffling like " a 90-year-old man". During an appearance on Cheryl Burke's 'Sex, Likes and Spray Tans' podcast, Brian revealed he was only just getting back on his feet when he met his fiancee Sharna Burgess.

He explained: "I’d spent four and a half years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having had a stroke but I couldn’t speak ... These neurological things started happening after the vertigo, and that was - it was four and a half years of my life. I got to the point where I shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man ... I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t read. I couldn’t write."

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star said he also suffered from brain fog and struggled to read to his children. He added: “I had such brain fog that I reintroduced my best friend of like 25 plus years to my sister who he had also known for 25 plus years."

However, Green insisted his doctors struggled to explain his mysterious symptoms so he turned to alternative medicine.

When asked if his symptoms were related to a 2014 car accident he was involved in, Green replied: "No. It was dietary ... It was all undiagnosed by Western medicine, so I ended up having to finally find a doctor that is much more into, like, kinesiology and Eastern medicine."

The actor added he was told he had "internal inflammation from gluten and diary".

In a recent interview with ET Canada, Green revealed he is now much better after his health crisis. He said: "I feel great. I haven’t had any issues at all. I am hopeful that that is, that I’m beyond that situation because neurological stuff is no is no joke … when you’re younger you don’t think about brain health ... When when your brain disconnects from everything, it doesn’t matter how strong you are, that’s all done. It’s this is the computer. This is what runs everything. So when this isn’t working correctly, it’s terrifying. So I’m out of it. I’ve made a full recovery, thank goodness."

He added: "I had to recover like it was a stroke, but it was honestly just sort of cleaning out my body and dietary changes I needed to make and and things like that, getting rid of inflammation in my body. So for people that don’t do it, go. Go to a kinesiologist or go somewhere and find out what it is you’re allergic to and make those changes in your body before before it comes back to haunt you."