TikTok is reportedly currently testing an ad free version with a monthly subscription.

It's said the Chinese video sharing social media platform is testing the service in an English-speaking market outside the United States.

According to the BBC, the company won't confirm exactly where the test is being carried out, but the subscription is costing $4.99 (£4.13).

Currently, all TikTok users over the age of 18 will see personalised adverts.

According to TechCrunch, the test is a small scale one, and there's no guarantee a subscription will be given a global roll out.

The move comes as Facebook and Instagram owner Meta is considering charging users in Europe who decide to opt out of personalised adverts.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the company has told EU regulators that desktop users would be charged around €10 (£8.68) a month, or €13 a month on mobile.

A spokesperson told the BBC: "Meta believes in the value of free services which are supported by personalised ads.

"However, we continue to explore options to ensure we comply with evolving regulatory requirements. We have nothing further to share at this time."