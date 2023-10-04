Taylor Swift leads the list of nominees for the MTV Europe Music Awards.

The 33-year-old pop star has received six nominations in total, including nods in the Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video categories.

Olivia Rodrigo and SZA have both received five nominations each, and they're also among the contenders for the Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video gongs.

Olivia, 20 - who recently released her second studio album, 'Guts' - has been nominated for the Best Pop and Biggest Fans accolades.

SZA, on the other hand, is among the nominees for the Best Live and Best R and B gongs.

The other contenders for the Best Artist award include Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj.

Doja, 27 - whose real name is Amala Dlamini - has also been nominated for the Best Song and Best Video prizes.

The list of nominees includes 26 first-timers, including BTS's Jungkook, Central Cee, FLO, Ice Spice and PinkPantheress, all of whom have received three nominations.

Elsewhere, Asake, Coi Leray, Metro Boomin, NewJeans, Peso Pluma and Renee Rapp all have two nominations each.

This year's awards show - which is being staged in Paris for the first time since 1995 - will also feature a brand-new category called Best Afrobeats.

Asake, Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido and Rema have all been nominated for the inaugural award.

The show will be held at Paris Nord Villepinte and will be broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries around the world.

Fans can visit mtvema.com to vote for their favourite artist. Voting will remain open until October 31.

MTV Europe Music Awards nominees:

Best Song:

Doja Cat – 'Paint the Town Red'

Jung Kook feat. Latto – 'Seven'

Miley Cyrus – 'Flowers'

Olivia Rodrigo – 'vampire'

SZA – 'Kill Bill'

Taylor Swift – 'Anti-Hero'

Rema with Selena Gomez – 'Calm Down'

Best Video:

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – 'Bongos'

Doja Cat – 'Paint the Town Red'

Little Simz – 'Gorilla'

Miley Cyrus – 'Flowers'

Olivia Rodrigo – 'vampire'

SZA – 'Kill Bill'

Taylor Swift – 'Anti-Hero'

Best Artist:

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration:

Central Cee x Dave – 'Sprinter'

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – 'Baby Don't Hurt Me'

KAROL G, Shakira – 'TQG'

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – 'Creepin'

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – 'Boy's a Liar Pt. 2'

Rema with Selena Gomez – 'Calm Down'

Best New:

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Renee Rapp

Best Pop:

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats:

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema

Best Rock:

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Maneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Latin:

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Best K-pop:

FIFTY FIFTY

Jung Kook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Alternative:

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds to Mars

YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic:

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiesto

Best Hip Hop:

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best R and B:

Chloe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

Best Live:

Beyonce

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Maneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best Push:

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone

Biggest Fans:

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jung Kook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Best Group:

aespa

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Maneskin

NewJeans

OneRepublic

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER