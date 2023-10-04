The original Super NES soundtrack will be featured alongside new music in the 'Super Mario RPG' remake.

The video game giant recently unveiled plans to re-release the classic SNES game on the Switch - complete with brand new graphics - on November 17, 2023.

And just over a month ahead of the release, it's been revealed that players will be able to pick whether they play to the new or old soundtrack, as well as being able to play all the music in the Sound Player once they've completed the RPG.

Nintendo of Europe teased on X: "Swap between newly-arranged music and the original Super NES soundtrack in #SuperMarioRPG for #NintendoSwitch!

"After clearing the game, listen to your favourites freely in the Sound Player."

In a June press release, Nintendo announced: "Originally released on Super NES, Super Mario RPG has been overhauled with new graphics! Join Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists, turns and treasure.

"Mario must team up with his allies to face down a menacing force known as the Smithy Gang in order to recover seven stars and repair the Star Road.

"Whether you played the original game or have yet to take the journey, you can dive into this Nintendo Switch version of the very first RPG in the Super Mario series!"

The company also announced 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder', which has been described as the "next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. games".

Nintendo added: "When you touch a Wonder Flower in the game, the wonders of the world unlock – pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks for example – transforming the gameplay in unpredictable ways. Excitement and different surprises await in each course."

The game - dropping on October 20 - introducers Mario's "newest power-up", which will see him to transform into Elephant Mario.

Also announced during the 2023 Nintendo Direct presentation was a "visually enhanced" version of 'Luigi's Mansion 2', which is currently in development for the Switch after its original release on the 3DS.