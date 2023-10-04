NewJeans have released their 'League of Legends' World Championship soundtrack, 'Gods'.

The South Korean girl group - comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein - have released the brooding power anthem and it marks the first time a South Korean act has performed the soundtrack for the esports tournament.

A press release read: “The 2023 Worlds music video follows the story of Korean pro player Kim ‘Deft’ Hyuk-kyu, from his discovery of League of Legends in high school, to his run at Worlds 2022 alongside his team that overcame all odds to become World Champions."

The group had "fun" exploring a "new genre" with 'Gods', which was penned by Riot Games’ principal composer Sebastien Najand and Mako’s Alex Seaver.

The band said in an announcement last month: “It was fun to try a new genre and sound.

"Through this collaboration, we are happy to present a song that incorporates both NewJeans’ and League of Legends’ unique colours. We hope it brings you a new sense of empowerment!”

The World Championship will take place in South Korea and kick off on October 10.

Carrie Dun, the global head of creative, esports at Riot Games, commented: “Between Worlds taking place in Korea and NewJeans’ meteoric rise, this partnership felt fated as a true cultural celebration.

“We think ‘Gods’ will set the stage for what’s bound to be an incredible Worlds.”

NewJeans follow in the footsteps of Lil Nas X, Imagine Dragons, and Against The Current in releasing the official soundtrack.