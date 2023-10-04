Caitlyn Jenner "doesn't speak" to Kris Jenner anymore.

The 73-year-old former Olympian was married to reality TV matriarch Kris, 67, when she lived as Bruce Jenner and had daughters Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26, with her, but admitted that in the years since their 2014 divorce that they have "sadly" lost contact.

Speaking on ITV's 'This Morning', she said: "Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it’s sad. If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her and when you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others… I certainly see them and we do this and that. I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her. It's kind of sad because we went through a lot."

Caitlyn - who became stepfather to Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian when he married Kris in the years before they achieved global fame on reality television - appears in Katie Hindley's new Sky documentary 'House of Kardashian', a three part docu-series that promises to delve into the lives and legacies of Kris and her brood by speaking to some of the people closest to them.

Caitlyn agreed to be interviewed because she wants "protect" her family and give a true account of their lives, because they are often "misrepresented" in the media.

She said: "I wanted to protect my family. I'm a parent, I love my children… and you know the Kardashian side and a little bit of the Jenner side, but I think a lot of times in the media you get totally misrepresented, so I wanted to do it just to say first of all how much I love my kids, and second of all how proud I am of them and what they’ve been able to accomplish. It is an amazing story. "

In the trailer for the documentary, Caitlyn notes how Kim "calculated" her rise to fame off the back of her now-infamous sex tape and she has now insisted that her former stepdaughter's intelligence sometimes "gets lost".

She added: "Kim wanted to be a celebrity and wanted to get into that world, and I told her that’s great, but you know what? Being in that world is a business and you have to treat it as a business - and there is nobody that has treated it more like a business than Kimberly. She’s worth in the $4 billion range now…she took that fame and created tremendous businesses … She’s very smart. She’s working on a law degree and is going to be a lawyer pretty soon, and sometimes that gets lost."

'This Morning' airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.