Selena Gomez unfollowed Dua Lipa on social media by accident.

The 31-year-old star sparked speculation of a feud between herself and Dua, 28, when fans noticed that she'd unfollowed the 'Levitating' hitmaker on Instagram - but Selena insists that isn't the case at all.

The brunette beauty - who has more than 400 million followers on Instagram - told FastCompany.com: "It was an accident! I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!'"

Selena has developed a huge following on social media over the years, and the chart-topping star believes she's able to relate to all kinds of people.

She said: "I can relate to a whole sea of beautiful human beings, because I’ve walked through some really tough moments, and now I’m on the other side."

Selena has enjoyed huge success during her career. However, she previously admitted that she's struggled to find a "consistent" balance in her life.

The actress told The Wrap: "I don’t think balance is consistent for me because of my lifestyle.

"The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve understood that this is my job and this is what I want to do with my life, so I want to enjoy it. And I make time for the things that are important.

"This is the perfect example. I just wrapped my show and I’m spending one week with my family and then I’m going off to Paris and then I’ll return to them but I’ll be working on my album at the same time. I just have to do it all. Right now, that’s just how I function.

"Maybe when I get older, I’ll be different, but who I am - my work ethic, my life - is this: the hustle. And I get bored. I just want to do so many cool things with so many awesome people."