Seth Meyers believes late-night hosts are having to be more creative than ever following the writers' strike.

The 49-year-old star returned to hosting 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' earlier this week - but talk-shows are still having to be more creative in identifying guests, as the actors' strike remains ongoing.

Seth told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We're lucky, in some cases where SAG actors have non-SAG work that they can promote.

"We're trying to find as many of those guests as possible, and also journalists, authors, musicians. We've always tried to have a wide breadth of guests on this show, so we're trying to go back to that bucket now."

Despite this, Seth's return to hosting duties has actually been very straightforward.

The TV star shared: "Even though we thought we could cover five months, we also had a lot of news that happened Monday afternoon and we do feel like the role of our show is to cover the day's news so as much as we thought it would be a catch-up, we ended up mostly talking about things in the last few days."

Seth's five-year-old son has been enthused by his return to the air.

The late-night host - who has Ashe, seven, Axel, five, and Adelaide, two, with Alexi Ashe - said: "My five-year-old son said the sweetest thing today. He said, 'How was your show last night?' So he was actually aware, which I'm shocked that there's any awareness that I do anything."

Hollywood writers ended their strike in late September.

The Writers Guild of America revealed in a statement that union leaders "voted unanimously to lift the restraining order and end the strike" after nearly five months.