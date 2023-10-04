Kevin Spacey has revealed he was rushed to hospital after his arm went numb for “about eight seconds” – before he was given the all-clear.

The 64-year-old former ‘House of Cards’ actor – who was cleared in July of a series of charges of sexual assault – opened up about his “unexpected” health scare during his speech at the closing ceremony of the Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan on Monday. (02.10.23)

He told fans: “I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds.

“I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with and we went immediately to the medical centre.”

The ‘American Beauty’ star said he spent the afternoon undergoing a “variety” of tests, before reassuring the crowd: “Everything turned out to be completely normal.”

He added he was “grateful” it was not anything “more serious”, saying he was “pleasantly surprised” he was somewhere with such “qualified doctors”.

The actor said: “Human life is very fragile and short, so everyone should live together and support each other.”

He underwent a series of tests – including an MRI – after he started feeling sick in the city of Samarkand while on a tour of the Afrasiyab Museum and was taken to the Innova Diagnostic Clinic.

Despite telling the crowd his health woes had been resolved, the actor admitted the incident made him “really take a moment and think about how fragile life is”.

He also praised the festival for being a place of “peace, progress, and enlightenment”.

The actor hosted a masterclass at the event the day before and said: “You should be proud of the work that you're doing, and I’m honoured to stand here with you today and support you.”

He also teased a “comeback” and said his “best roles” were still “ahead of him”. according to The Sun.

The actor was cleared of a string of charges of sexual assaults after three men accused him of grabbing their crotches and branded him a “slippery, snaky' predator”.

A fourth man who was an aspiring actor claimed he woke up to the actor performing oral sex on him at Kevin’s apartment in London.