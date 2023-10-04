Kathy Griffin has poked fun at Britney Spears’ knife dances with her own bikini clip.

The comic, 62, gyrated in a pink two-piece while holding a huge kitchen blade and spatula after Britney, 41, caused a storm by doing the same with two knives – and captioned the clip, which she posted on her Instagram: “This is not a prop knife or spatula.”

Emmy-winning Kathy waved the utensils around while wearing a pink bikini and black Hunter rain boots in the social media upload.

She added in a promotion for an upcoming gig: “You guys, please come see me this Friday, Oct. 6, at the Mirage in Las Vegas.

“I’ll be making fun of everyone and everything, including myself.”

Her post came after police conducted a wellness check on Britney after her posts showing her dancing with knives left “somebody close to” her “really concerned”.

Spears addressed the check via Instagram, saying “no one needs to worry or call the police”.

The ‘Toxic’ singer’s clips came as she gets set to finalised her break-up from husband Sam Asghari, 29, who filed for divorce from the singer in August.

A source also told Page Six the performer “is not on good terms with her family” and called the Grammy winner “isolated.”

Britney started dating former personal trainer-turned actor Sam in 2016, and he stayed by her side as she fought to end her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

Britney sparked concerns among fans by sporting a bandage on her arm and apparent cuts on her arm after dancing with a pair of huge knives.

The singer, who has been rumoured to be “obsessed” with blades, posted her first knife dancing video on 26 September, showing her moving with them in a bikini at her LA mansion – and followed it up with another clip showing one of her arms bandaged with white fabric and the other appearing to show red scratches, which also seemed to be visible on her upper right leg.

Referring to the polka dot bikini top she wore in both clips, the mum-of-two captioned the second post: “My ‘Pretty Woman’ top… kinda cool after my briefing on polka dots!!!!”

The singer captioned her first knives video: “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!”

She claimed to her 42.1 million followers the blades were fake and hinted they were part of her Halloween preparations – even though fans said the blades sounded real when the singer clinked them together.

Britney added: “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives! Halloween is soon.”

The mum-of-two’s latest post sparked a thread on Reddit where users shared their worries for her state of mind.

One user posted: “Unhinged. This is the most disturbing (of her videos) yet.”