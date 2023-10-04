Amy Schumer has used a picture of herself hooked to an IV drip to warn women in their 20s: “Life is coming for you b******”.

The ‘Trainwreck’ actress, 42, included the image of herself scrunching up her face as she wore a hospital gown in a carousel of images that also included pictures of her in a short, figure-hugging dress taken when she attended a comedy event in 2012.

She captioned the set of images, posted to Instagram: “Warning 20 somethings. I looked like this at your age.”

“Life is coming for you.”

Mum-of-one Amy – who has four-year-old son Gene with her chef husband Chris Fischer – posted the same set of photos to her Instagram Story.

She captioned them: “Girls in your 20s guess what? I looked like you too. Life is coming for you b******.”

Amy didn’t clarify when the hospital image was taken or why she was getting treatment.

Her fans lent their support to the ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ comic in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Many told her she looked “beautiful” in her hospital snap, while another admitted: “It’s all fun and games until your 4th decade.”

Another fan said: “Our bodies didn’t know how good they had it! Had I known I would have been wearing a bikini top and cut-offs every day. Even in winter.”

Amy is renowned for revealing personal details to fans online.

Last March, she revealed her “bad” back tattoo and the same month told how her “big secret” is her struggle with a compulsive hair-pulling disorder.

She has also remained transparent about her cosmetic surgery procedures.

In December 2021, Amy told her followers that she “tried getting fillers” in her cheeks, which she then dissolved after joking that the treatment made her look like Disney villain Maleficent.

A month later, Schumer also revealed she got liposuction after undergoing surgery to remove her uterus and appendix to treat her endometriosis.

She captioned a photo of herself in a bikini taken in the wake of the surgery: “I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo).

“Never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.”