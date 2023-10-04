Ariana Grande is said to have moved in with Ethan Slater.

The ‘7 Rings’ singer, 30 – who split from her real estate agent husband Dalton Gomez, 26, in July after they married in 2021 – is reportedly living with her new actor boyfriend, 31, in New York.

A source told Us Weekly: “Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife (Lilly Jay) that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York.

“They’re really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him.”

The report comes after Ariana and Ethan met in London while filming ‘Wicked’, which started shooting in December 2022.

Their relationship turned romantic several months later.

Ariana filed for divorce from Dalton on 18 September, listing the date of separation as 20 February.

Ethan also filed for divorce from his estranged singer wife Lilly, 29, in July after 10 years together.

Sources told Page Six at the time that Lilly was “completely blindsided” by Ethan’s relationship with Ariana.

She also publicly slammed the Grammy winner in an interview with the outlet.

Lilly said: “(Ariana’s) the story, really. Not a girl’s girl.”

Neither Ariana or Ethan have publicly addressed their relationship status or whether they coupled up before separating from their respective exes.

But they seemingly confirmed they were more than just friends with a very public date at Disneyland on 22 September.

The ‘Wicked’ co-stars were photographed from behind while waiting for a ride with friends and were seen linking arms while walking around the theme park in Anaheim, California.