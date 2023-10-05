Victoria Beckham was “p***** off” when her husband David Beckham almost skipped the birth of one of their children to shoot a Pepsi advertisement with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.

In the former Spice Girls singer and her former footballer husband’s new ‘Beckham’ Netflix docuseries, Victoria, 49, tells how she was pregnant with their son Cruz, now 18, when doctors told her she needed to schedule a C-section – which is when David, 48, told the singer he had a prior commitment.

Victoria recalled: “(I asked David) ‘What do you mean a shoot?’ I was like, ‘Seriously, I’m about to burst. I’m on bed rest! Are you kidding me? You’ve got a damn photo shoot with Jennifer Lopez, who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby?’”

Even though David was able to change the date of the shoot, Victoria, who had Cruz in a Madrid hospital in February 2005, was still furious when she saw photos from the set.

She added: “So I had my C-section, and I remember lying there, don’t feel at my most gorgeous, let’s just say.

“And I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper, which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé, and the headline was, ‘What would Posh say?’

“Let me tell you what Posh would say – ‘Posh was p***** off!’”

The commercial saw Jennifer, 54, and Beyoncé, 42, sent on a mission to defeat a mob of bad guys at a restaurant where David was dining.

After tackling the villains as the ex-footballer watched on in awe the glamorous pop stars sipped on some ice-cold Pepsi.

David then pulled up a chair to sit next to them as sexy music started to play.

Jennifer tells him: “You are…” with David interrupting her to smirk: “Yes, I am.”

The singer then adds: “… sitting on my purse” – before she is seen grabbing her bag and leaving the restaurant along with Beyoncé.

Victoria also addressed David’s alleged infidelities for the first time in the four-part Netflix show.

In 2003, David, who now co-owns Inter Miami, moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid while she remained in the UK with their two older sons – Brooklyn, now 24, and Romeo, 21.

Soon after, Rebecca Loos, 46, and Sarah Marbeck, 48, claimed they had affairs with David.

Victoria admitted: “It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.”

She added even though she “resented” David at the time, she “internalised” the trauma for the sake of his career, adding: “I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.”

Victoria relocated to Spain and the pair “got through” the heartache, even though David doesn’t know “how” they did.

He said on the show: “Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters, and at that time, we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family, and what we had was worth fighting for.”

David ended up surprising her with a wedding vow renewal in London.

Cruz was born about a year later, and the couple welcomed their now 12-year-old daughter Harper in July 2011.