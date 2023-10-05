'The Drew Barrymore Show' is coming back without its three head writers after they declined to return.

The show has found itself at the centre of controversy after the actress and host announced plans to resume production before the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike had ended.

Now, source have told The Hollywood Reporter that writers Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe - who share the role of co-head writer on the talk show - have refused deals to return now that the WAG strike order has been lifted.

The programme is due to return with its first new episode in months on October 16, but bosses are having to interview new writers to replace the three departing team members.

Drew previously performed a U-turn amid the strike following backlash when she revealed she was preparing to return to the studio to start filming the fourth season.

She wrote on Instagram: "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over.

"I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward.

"And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

The decision received support from CBS Media Ventures, which produces 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.

The company told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We support Drew’s decision to pause the show’s return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her."

Drew previously took to Instagram to offer an emotional apology for her decision to return amid the writers' strike.

The actress also explained that she thought it was the best route forward at the time.

In a now-deleted video, Drew shared: "I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn't a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions.

"I know there's just nothing I can do that will make this OK for those it is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that."