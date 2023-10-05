Khloe Kardashian will never get over the "traumatic experience" of Tristan Thompson's repeated cheating.

The 39-year-old reality star split with the basketball player in 2021 after it emerged he'd fathered a child with another woman and though the former couple still spend time together, including living together at Khloe's due to his house being repaired, she has made it clear she is not getting back together with the father of her two children.

Khloe - who has True, five, and 14-month-old Tatum with Tristan - was responding to her ex referring to her as "my person" and insisted it's made her angry in the past and nothing has changed so she's not suddenly going to take him back.

Speaking to Khloe on Thursday's (05.10.23) episode of 'The Kardashians', Tristan said: "I think going down this journey that I've been on right now, especially what happened to my mom, I always ask myself, 'Why do certain things to hurt certain people?'

"I think the thing that always sticks to my mind, it's like, I know how much I care about you, I know how much I love you. You're my best friend. I meet my person—how come I've done so much wrong things to them? Why put you through that?"

Khloe said in a confessional: "I'm not saying I don't believe him but I've heard this and, of course, it's angered me before.

"Because I'm like, 'Well, if I f****** am, then why would you have treated me this way? And how many times. This isn't like a one-time thing and here we are. I love love and I am a hopeless romantic but that's not going to change how I feel and what happened."

Though there is no romantic relationship between the former couple, Tristan is still treated as a member of the family, which is why when his mom Andrea Thompson passed away, they hopped on a plane to be with him and his brother Amari, 17, who has epilepsy and special needs, and whom Tristan is now the sole carer of.

Khloe continued telling Tristan: "No matter what, we're not a family of, ‘eye for an eye,' especially in times of need.

"That's when you rally together and I want to be good for the lifetimes after this. I want my karma just to always be great. And I'm not justifying anything you've done. I mean, obviously everything you did, it was f***** up and I'm strong enough that it's not going to break me."

The Good American co-founder says still calling her “his person” means he must have been “much more affected by losing” her and should “want to change".

Khloe said: "If what you say is true if you really thought I was your person or whatever you just said, then that means you'll feel that much more affected by losing me and want to change, for yourself — not because there's a prize at the end of it. We're going to be in each other's lives for the rest of each other's lives because of our kids, so I'm not going to fight that and I'm going to make sure it's as nice as possible, for me."

She concluded: "I mean, what happened between Tristan and I was not some small little incident, it was some massive situation that really was a very traumatic experience for me and my life, so I'm not going to forget it, but I'm so proud that I'm able to be kind and mature. And show my children that mommy and daddy can co-exist and be co-parents."