Gareth Edwards has rubbished claims that he lost control of 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'.

The 48-year-old filmmaker helmed the 2016 sci-fi spin-off flick before Tony Gilroy was hired to oversee extensive reshoots and has now hit out at the "total inaccuracy" of claims that he was sidelined during the closing stages of production.

During an appearance on KCRW’s ‘The Business’ podcast, Gareth said: "The stuff that's out there on the internet about what happened on that film – there is so much inaccuracy about the whole thing.

"Tony [Gilroy] came in, and he did a lot of great work, for sure. No doubt about it. But we all worked together until the entire last minute of that movie. The very last thing that we filmed in the pickup shoot was the Darth Vader corridor scene. I did all of that stuff."

Edwards took a lengthy break from filmmaking before returning with 'The Creator' and has refused to close the door on a return to franchise films.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Gareth said: "I like franchises, obviously, or else I wouldn't have done two of them. So there are things that I would still love to do in that arena.

"If I got to do them, I only want to do them if I can use this methodology and bring this stamp to it. Because you go into a certain factory, it's going to turn out all the other things in the factory. So, it's like trying to escape the factory and just do it this way.

He continued: "If someone was willing to go, 'Okay, here's the IP. Here's the franchise, but go off and do it how you do things.' That would be probably one of the best-case scenarios, I reckon."