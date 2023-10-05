Victoria Beckham based her new collection of fragrances on treasured memories from her life.

The pop star-turned-fashion designer has her own clothing line and beauty brand and she's now adding scents to her brand with three gender neutral eau de parfums handcrafted by expert perfumer Jérôme Epinette called Portofino ’97, Suite 302, and San Ysidro Drive.

Victoria has revealed San Ysidro Drive is named after the road in Beverly Hills , California where she moved to with her family back in 2007. She told Vogue: "It was a time of healing. It reminds me of Malibu and hiking and surfing with the kids. The life we had there."

The scent is described as "An intense rush of passion fruit and pink peony; vitalising ocean air infused with rich rose absolute, saffron flower and agarwood; black amber and vanilla incensing the atmosphere of a personal sanctuary."

Suite 302 is inspired by her "whirlwind weekends" in Paris with her husband David and is named after her ideal hotel suite, declaring her time in the French capital felt " opulent" and "glamorous" while the scent is listed as being "an erotic mélange of black cherry and red peppercorn".

The third fragrance is Portofino ’97 which is inspired by a trip to Italy she took with David just three months after they started dating. The couple stayed at the Splendido clifftop hotel in Portofino and Victoria says the fragrance evokes memories of the most perfect holiday.

She added to the publication: "I remember David lying on the bed, and I opened up the doors that overlooked the sea, and it was so breathtaking. I had never experienced anything like it before. I will never, ever forget that. It was very sexy."

The perfume is described as a "euphoric hit of calabrian bergamot and black pepper; crisp white sheets suffused with incense and amber; patchouli and vetiver lingering on the skin of a significant other".

The fragrances retail for £170 and are available from VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com.