'Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal' is coming to mobile and Nintendo Switch.

Feral Interactive - which also worked on the recent 'Lara Croft' switch ports - has unveiled plans for a new version of IO's 2006 classic with a "suite of improvements" across the new platforms, including iOS and Android devices.

The stealth game will come with all 12 sandbox missions from the original, as well as other enhancements featured in later instalments.

These include Instinct Mode to "locate key targets and objectives, an ever-present mini-map" and "a wide array of gameplay improvements inspired by later games in the series".

Feral said: "Reprisal’s twelve sandbox missions offer endless opportunities to experiment, with many different routes to success.

"From the refined surroundings of the Paris opera to the heaving streets of New Orleans during Mardi Gras, how Agent 47 executes his commissions is up to the player.

"Whether it’s a very public execution, a silent kill with no witnesses or an 'unfortunate accident', a generous armoury of tools, weapons, disguises and blunt objects are always on-hand to help with decision making…"

There's currently no firm release date yet, with Feral revealing iOS and Android users can expect it some time in Autumn.

However, Switch users will be waiting a little bit longer with the developer teasing a winter launch.