Nintendo 3DS and Wii U will both be offline online by April 2024.

The gaming giant already shut down the eShops for both handheld devices, which meant digital games were no longer available to purchase.

Now, the company has announced plans to end both consoles' online services, which means none of the titles will be have internet access on either.

In an FAQ on the official Nintendo website, the publisher said: "In early April 2024, online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software.

"This also includes online co-operative play, internet rankings, and data distribution."

The plans also mean the 3DS' SpotPass feature is ending, but StreetPass will still be active due to it using local communications.

Meanwhile, Pokemon Bank - which allows you to transfer pokemon between games - will be exempt, although "that may also end at some point in the future".

Nintendo added: "For the foreseeable future, it will still be possible to download update data and redownload purchased software and downloadable content from Nintendo eShop."

The company has been more focused on the Switch for a long time now, with the 3DS and Wii U being largely left by the wayside.

Although some gamers will still have enjoyed playing the likes of 'Splatoon' or 'Mario Kart 8', both titles have been given modern revamps on the Switch.