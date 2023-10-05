Caitlyn Jenner had "no idea what was in the bank" during her marriage to Kris Jenner.

The former Olympian - who was known as Bruce and had four children from previous relationships when she tied the knot with the showbiz matriarch in 1991 - was more than happy to let her then-wife look after their finances and business dealings during their 23-year marriage and insisted their relationship worked "very well" as a result.

Speaking in new documentary 'House of Kardashian', The Sun newspaper reports she said: “I had no idea what was in the bank. I always had a couple of little toys, a nice car or a small aeroplane, so the relationship worked very well that way.”

The 73-year-old star - who also has Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26, with Kris - claimed her ex-wife always "loved the money" and could be controlling, but she believes that is what made her so successful.

She said: “Kris started with absolutely nothing, and today she has a multibillion-dollar business. She built the dynasty.

“Kris liked being in control of everything, as in the celebrity world everybody tries to control their own narrative, and Kris knew how to play the game.

“In fact, nobody has done it better than she has.

“She didn’t know the business world, the numbers side, but she enjoyed the social side. She would have meetings with people and wine them and dine them and say all the right things.

“So we were doing well, and she controlled the finances, 100 per cent. We did a job, I got paid and then the money was gone and I never saw it again.

“She loved the money.”

Caitlyn had another manager when she first met Kris - who has four other children with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian - but was "struggling" financially and so remains impressed with how the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star turned their fortunes around.

She said: “I wasn’t broke, but it’s not like I had millions of dollars in the bank, and Kris was the same, her work was the house and the kids. She struggled, so we needed to do something quickly.

“I had a manager named George that I’d had for 17 years, and Kris came in. She took over the meeting and said, ‘Hey George, you’re fired’. I was willing to take a risk and see what she could do.

“We were able to put together a real strong team. Me walking in the door and her taking care of the business, and then we were doing very well.”