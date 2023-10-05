Meta's AI sticker tool has seen users create rude and explicit images.

Although some words are banned, there have still been sticks generated using artificial Intelligence from word prompts on

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Instagram that aren't for young eyes, such as naked celebrities, such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "buttocks".

Meta is currently only rolling out the feature to a select group of English-speaking users before it considers whether it will be a feature for all.

Announcing the update to stickers, Meta wrote in a blog post last week: “Using technology from Llama 2 and our foundational model for image generation called Emu, our AI tool turns your text prompts into multiple unique, high-quality stickers in seconds.

“This new feature... provides infinitely more options to convey how you’re feeling at any moment.”

At the time of writing, Meta has yet to respond to the explicit content made from the AI tool.