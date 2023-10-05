Elon Musk declared "citizen journalism is the path" to a "better future", as his social media site X removed headlines from posted stories.

The billionaire businessman has made it less obvious if you are reading a news article, as of October 5, with just the image and the source in very small text being shown once you hit the "post" button.

He wrote on X: “I almost never read legacy news anymore. What’s the point of reading 1000 words about something that was already posted on X several days ago?

“Citizen journalism is the path to better future!”

Elon recently explained why he wants X to become a hub for more citizen journalism.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder - who bought the micro-blogging platform in 2022 - recently filmed a lengthy video of the "border crisis" in the US and posted it on X.

Elon, 52, wrote online: "I hope people around the world engage in citizen journalism, so we know what’s truly happening and we get real-time, on-the-ground coverage!"

The tech magnate subsequently encouraged more of his followers to follow his example.

Elon - who has more than 150 million followers on X - wrote: "Please encourage more citizen journalism! You can do live video easily from your phone.

"More on-the-ground reporting from regular citizens will change the world."

Earlier this year, Elon launched his rebrand of X, announcing that he was changing the company's name from Twitter.

Following that, Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, revealed their long-term ambitions for the platform.

She said: "It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.

"For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started.

"There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world. (sic)"