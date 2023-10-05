Caitlyn Jenner wouldn't feel safe using the men's toilets.

The 72-year-old former Olympian - who came out as trans in 2015 - insisted she has "never had a problem" using the bathroom that corresponds with her gender identity and thinks the most important thing is she is "respectful" of the females using the facilities.

During an interview on 'The UK Tonight' with Sarah-Jane Mee, Caitlyn said she has "never had a problem" with using the women's toilets for eight years.

She added: "It is a much better environment in the ladies room, but I treat it with respect.

"I go in there, I do my business and I get the heck outta there."

The TV star was also asked if she would be comfortable using the men's facilities, to which she replied: "Would I feel more safe going into the men's room, looking like this?

"I don't think that would be a good idea, for my safety. I treat it with respect, that's by far the most important thing."

Caitlyn's comments were made after the UK government confirmed that it would be working to protect women and girls by boosting the number of single-sex facilities.

The new legislation will mean that all new non-domestic public and private buildings must prove separate single-sex toilets for men and women.

When the legislation was announced, the Minister for Women and Equalities Kemi Badenoch said: "These proposals will ensure every new building in England is required to provide separate male and female or unisex facilities and publish guidance to explain the difference, protecting the dignity, privacy, and safety of all."