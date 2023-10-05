FlyingBasket has launched its "pioneering" heavy cargo drone, the FB3, for commercial use.

The drone manufacturer and operator's latest piece of kit was made for "streamlining the transportation of heavy equipment to remote and demanding locations."

And it promises to "revolutionise various sectors".

The impressive features include a 100-kilogram payload capacity, and its transport and lifting capability has been "rigorously demonstrated" in a wide range of environments from forests to wind parks, and even urban settings.

The FB3 offers two versatile cargo transport options: a spacious box compartment for package delivery and a sling rope option for oversized cargo, allowing it to transport even bulky loads.

The FB3 "enhances worker safety but also significantly improves operational efficiency."

FlyingBasket says not only will it help businesses "overcome logistical challenges", but it's also going give them the opportunity to open up "new avenues for growth".

Moritz Moroder, the CEO of FlyingBasket, commented: “The FB3 commercial availability is another milestone in the roadmap of FlyingBasket, who continuously commit to innovation, safety, and excellence within the drone industry. It represents a significant leap forward in cargo transportation possibilities. We are excited about the potential it holds for various industries."