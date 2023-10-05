Tom Brady's final NFL jersey is set to be put up for auction.

The 46-year-old former sports star announced his retirement earlier this year, and his final jersey will go under the hammer ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix in Las Vegas in November.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables, said: "There are only a few athletes who are universally accepted as the greatest in their sport: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Muhammed Ali, Wayne Gretzky, Babe Ruth. For the National Football League, it’s Tom Brady.

"Worn at the very last game of his tenured career, this historic shirt is a tangible reminder of Brady’s unparalleled legacy, and as such, is arguably the most coveted NFL jersey to ever come to auction."

Tom's game-worn jersey will be offered at an estimated $1.5 million to 2.5 million.

The Super Bowl-winning star wore the jersey in January at Raymond James Stadium, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom first announced his retirement in 2022, before he confirmed a dramatic U-turn.

But earlier this year, the sports icon insisted that he was retiring "for good".

Tom - who was married to Gisele Bundchen between 2009 and 2022 - said in a social media video: "Good morning guys, I will get to the point right away. I am retiring. For good.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I would just press record and let you guys know first.

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

"Really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me.

"My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there is too many.

"Thank you guys for letting me live my absolute dream and I wouldn't change a thing.

"Love you all."