Cate Blanchett has joined the cast of 'Rumors'.

The 'Tar' actress is set to start shooting Guy Maddin's upcoming movie on 9 October after the director signed an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA to allow the 54-year-old star to appear in the project without breaching Hollywood actor strike restrictions, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed.

The independent movie has been written and will be directed by the 'Keyhole' filmmaker with his longtime collaborators Evan and Galen Johnson.

Meanwhile, Cate recently joked she is always "trying to get out" of acting so enjoyed producing her film 'The New Boy', which was released earlier this year,

She said at her Kering Women in Motion talk at the Cannes Film Festival: “I’m always trying to get out of acting. I’ve been trying to stop acting my entire professional life.”

Cate was in conversation with her producing partner, Coco Francini, and added their recent producing work behind the lens felt like “an extension, for me, of my work as an actor”.

The Australian star also recalled how she was once advised to stop taking small roles even though she found them more interesting than the lead.

She said: “I remember an Australian film director saying to me really early on in my career that I had to stop taking small roles.

“And I said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘That was the most interesting role.’ I didn’t want to play the lead. I want that one.”

“It’s about the conversation. And sometimes that conversation involves me being in front of the lens, and sometimes it’s back behind being a little bit too bossy sometimes from behind.

“The facilitation is equally as creative… I’m as interested in the development process as I am in the process of shooting it, and then I’m really interested in the post process right through to distribution and marketing.”