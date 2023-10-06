Meta could be using the personal data of users to "feed the beast" of AI.

It is thought that artificial intelligence needs a "staggering amount" of data in order to function and now tech experts have claimed that the personal information of social media users of Facebook and Instagram is the "ideal way" to "feed the beast."

Christopher Alexander, chief analytics officer of Pioneer Development Group, told Fox News Digital: "AI's need staggering amounts of training data, so user posts are an ideal way to 'feed the beast' The concern is how these better-trained AI personas are put into use. You have the potential for some incredibly persuasive AIs that speak exactly how a person they are communicating with best identifies with. There are some real concerns about how human-seeming AI can become, and that should be considered."

Jon Schweppe, policy director of American Principles Project, also wondered how many "safeguards" have been put in place to protect personal information.

He told the outlet: "Meta appears to be building its AI on the backs of its users’ posts, pictures, and personal data. Is that really what consumers signed up for?. "America is at a flashpoint, similar to where we were when social media came onto the scene nearly 20 years ago and launched the largest social experiment in the history of mankind. Either Congress acts now and gives the American people oversight over AI, or we will once again be left to the mercy of our technological overlords."

Despite this, bosses at Meta have insisted that they try to "exclude" datasets involving a considerable amount of personal information.

Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said during the company's annual Connect conference: "We've tried to exclude datasets that have a heavy preponderance of personal information."