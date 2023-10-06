Jamie Foxx has been left heartbroken by the death of his 'Django Unchained' co-star Keith Jefferson.

The actor died aged 53 after a battle with cancer just weeks after he went public with his diagnosis back in August, and Jamie - who had been friends with Keith since they attended college together - led tributes to his buddy.

In a post on Instagram, Jamie wrote: "This one hurts. Keith, you’ve been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul. We will all miss you dearly. It’s gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you."

He added in another update: "Everything hurts right now having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you … ever since we met back in college, you have been in incredible soul God rest, never thought I would have to see the words about my friend RIP @keith.jefferson."

Jefferson's film credits also include a turn in two more Quentin Tarantino films - ' The Hateful Eight' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' as well as 2022 film 'Day Shift' with Foxx and new movie 'The Burial'.

His other work with Foxx includes appearances in two episodes of 'The Jamie Foxx Show' sitcom back in 1998.

Jefferson went public with his cancer diagnosis in August, revealing he had previously chosen to keep his health battle secret from everyone including his loved ones but had decided to share the news because his faith had been "getting stronger".

In a post on Instagram, he explained: "Every now and then God will give you a challenge and leave it up to you to fix it. When I was first diagnosed with cancer I had to stop, pause, and didn’t want to share with anyone.

"Not my family nor extended family. Today I’m finally at a place to share because my faith is getting stronger. I have a loving family and the best friends in the entire world. You know who you are. From my Mom to J Foxx and everybody in between. I love you whole heartedly. We are cut from the same cloth and that cloth is the human condition. Remember …'faith is the last thing you can lose.' I’m not about to lose that."