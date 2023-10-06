Riley Keough has signed up as the new face of Chanel.

The 'Daisy Jones and the Six' star - who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley - has been announced as an ambassador for the French fashion house, having worn the brand's outfits to plenty of high profile events.

Chanel has confirmed the 34-year-old actress will be part of its upcoming spring 2024 campaign.

This week, she was a guest at creative director Virginie Viard's Paris Fashion Week show.

She was in the City of Love back in July too as she attended Chanel's haute couture display, while she was also around for the brand's cruise 2023 show in Los Angeles two months earlier.

She has deeper links to the fashion house too, as she is good friends with longtime Chanel ambassador Kristen Stewart after they appeared together in 'The Runaways'.

Kristen recently heaped praise on Riley, who has appeared in the likes of 'The Terminal List', 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and 'American Honey'.

Speaking in the September issue of Vanity Fair magazine, she said: "She’s the best thing in everything she’s done. Because she’s not acting. She’s a solid sender.

"She’s always being honest, and that’s a vulnerable place to put yourself.

"And I don’t mean that to belittle any project, but there are some actors that just can’t do anything uninteresting."

Meanwhile, Riley previously described her own fashion sense as "malleable" and "inconsistent".

She told Who What Wear: "I think I'm very malleable [when it comes to fashion], and it's super Gemini ... I have days where I'm like: 'I don't feel inspired to wear anything - I just want to wear a T-shirt and pants and sneakers' and then another day where I feel really inspired to put a whole look together. I'm very inconsistent."