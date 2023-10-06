Blizzard hopes that changes made to 'Diablo 4' brings players back to the game.

Major parts of the game - including leveling speed and quality of life changes - are being overhauled dramatically in the season 2 patch and associate game designer Antonio Watson is hoping that it will convince players to return to the game to see the alterations.

He told GamesRadar+: "There's a lot of stuff that was received very positively by the fans. A lot of the conversations that I've had have been that people are excited about the season 2 content, but they're also separately very excited about the quality of life changes.

"It feels like it's enough of a motivating factor for people to come back and play."

The Season of Blood begins on October 17 and will allow characters to level up faster, have cleaner inventories and find better equipment than in season 1.

The update also contains a new 1-100 roadmap for players fed up with the previous grind, changes to make it easier to obtain the game's rarest items and a plethora of quality of life tweaks.

Lead game producer Timothy Ismay said: "Honestly, the quality of life changes - we've been able to play them pretty extensively internally - ('Diablo 4') is a lot more fun to play.

"There are improvements that, each of them are small, but collectively the game just feels a lot better."

Associate game director Joe Piepiora explained that the Blizzard development team had listened to requests made by fans to implement the updates.

He told PC Gamer: "Season 2 really represents the first release where we've had a bit of time to really read all of the feedback from players, watch the videos, and watch players play, and play a lot of ourselves in a more live environment with our friends."