Kendall Jenner has had some "rough moments" when she thinks about her fashion faux pas.

The 27-year-old model shone on the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week, at which she ensured all eyes were on her when she walked for Victoria Beckham and Schiaparelli at the glitzy event.

Kendall - who is part of the Kardashian/Jenner family - does sometimes look back on her own clothing choices when she was starting out in the industry and cringe at what she thought looked good on her.

In an interview with Harper's BAZAAR, she said: "Oh my god. There were definitely some rough moments for me, for sure.

"But I think that I need to give myself a little grace because there’s a lot of photos of me on the red carpet at 16 and 17 years old, and sweet poor little me had no idea what she was doing.

"Mistakes were inevitable and I don’t regret anything but there are moments when I wish I could have held my 17-year-old hand and said, ‘You know what, maybe don’t go for the smokey eye... let’s go for something a little more youthful and natural.’ But, hey ­– you learn from it all."

Kendall spends hours being styled and beautified for her photo shoots and runway appearances, but she actually feels at her most beautiful when she is chilling in bed in her pyjamas.

She shared: "When I’m fresh out the shower with my pjs on, and chilling in my room watching some silly Netflix show – that is when I feel my most beautiful. In my purest state!"

When it comes to pampering, Kendall insists she can't resist a special 'fire and ice' facial which helps with her acne issues.

She said: "Everybody deserves a facial in life! I have acne-prone skin and I have lingering dark marks, so I love anything healing and rejuvenating for collagen.

"I love these ‘fire and ice’ facials, where something that feels fiery is applied followed by something cold. And facials where they put steam on your face and then really exfoliate.

"Anything that feels like it’s really doing something, I love. Like, burn me, make me tingle – all those things! Because I feel like that’s doing something."