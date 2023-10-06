Pete Doherty used to get his drug dealer to "tie up" paparazzi in an act of revenge.

The 'Can't Stand Me Now' singer's addiction struggles regularly overshadowed his music and he admitted he used look for ways to "get [his] own back" on the photographers that followed him around in London, including paying children to "attack" them and their cars.

He told ES magazine: "I would always get my own back in my devious little way — I’d set dogs [on them] or I’d pay local kids to attack paparazzi or their cars, which just fuelled the cycle.

"The number of paparazzi cars we’ve destroyed — we’d get local kids to nick their cameras or tie them up.

"I’d get my crack dealer to have them tied up and then there’d be an even worse story the next week."

The 44-year-old singer insisted his drug problem didn't interfere with his work.

He noted: "Even at the height of my addiction, I was still creative."

Pete revealed scandal-hit comedian Russell Brand - who has recently denied allegations of raping, sexually assaulting and emotionally abusing a number of women at the height of his fame - offered him advice on getting clean after they "met once on a TV show".

He added: "I found him quite funny as a stand-up comedian. But [then] he never tried to rape me."

The Libertines frontman admitted he was always a "feminist" and refused to work with people who had been accused of unwanted behaviour towards women.

He said: "I was always a feminist and there were a few incidents of people I’ve been close to who have been accused of stuff and straight away I’ve had to say, 'I can’t work with you any more, mate.'

"What’s the expression? The first time someone calls you a horse, you can question it. But the third time, it’s time to start putting you in a stable."