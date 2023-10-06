Tom Brady has "a lot of drama" in his life.

The 46-year-old former sports star - who was married to model Gisele Bundchen between 2009 and 2022 - has claimed that he's always made a concerted effort to avoid drama and controversy.

Appearing on the 'Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray' podcast, Tom shared: "For someone like me, I'm in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing just because I don't want to deal with any more drama that's already in my life. I already have a lot of drama - just because it's life, everyone's got their own things they're dealing with."

Tom - who has Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, ten, with Gisele, as well as Jack, 16, with Bridget Moynahan - revealed that he's been fully focused on his kids since his retirement.

He shared: "My son is gonna play football this year, Benny.

"So, I've been throwing the ball to him in the backyard. He's gonna be a little beast. He's an amazing kid and he's got a lot of talents. He's a really talented musician and artist. And then he told me this year, ‘Dad, I'm playing football.'"

Gisele and Tom announced their split last year.

Tom wrote on Instagram at the time: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Gisele explained that they had "grown apart".

The model wrote in her statement: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."