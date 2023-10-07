Emaza Gibson feels "offended" by Jason Derulo's "dismissive attitude" towards her lawsuit.

The 34-year-old singer has been accused of making "unconscionable sexual advances" towards the aspiring musician, and Emaza's attorney, Ron Zambrano, has slammed Derulo after he recently denied the allegations.

In a video clip shared to Instagram, Derulo said: "I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless."

In response, Zambrano has accused the chart-topping star of being "dismissive" of the allegations.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "If Derulo truly remained supportive of anyone following their dreams, he would acknowledge the pain and suffering he caused Emaza and aim to be a better person.

"He should be offended by these allegations, as should everyone, including his fans.

"Emaza is certainly offended by his dismissive attitude. The entire music industry is due for a #MeToo movement. This sort of conduct is pervasive but it takes brave people like Emaza to come out of the shadows and share their stories to finally bring an end to this shameful behaviour."

Emaza, 25, claims that Derulo reached out to her in 2021 with the promise of a record deal - but the musician also alleged that their relationship soured after she rejected his sexual advances.

The musician claims that she's suffered from breakdowns, weight loss, insomnia and mood swings, and she sought mental health treatment after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Emaza is suing for sexual harassment, breach of contract and illegal retaliatory termination.