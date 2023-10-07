Robin Thicke says one of the most interesting things about his life is that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wrote the wedding invitations for his failed marriage.

The ‘Blurred Lines’ singer, 46, was hitched to ‘2 Guns’ actress Paula Patton, 47, from 2005 to 2015, with their relationship ending in a bitter custody fight over their son Julian, 12, and her accusing him of domestic violence, cheating and being a drink and drug addict.

Robin - who also has Mia, five, Lola, four, and Luca, two, with his fiancée April Love Geary - told Us Weekly when asked to list 25 things people don’t know about his life: “When I got married Meghan Markle wrote my wedding invitations in calligraphy.”

Meghan, 42, who has son Archie, four, and two-year-old daughter Lilibet with her husband Prince Harry, 39, was working at stationery company Paper Source, supporting herself at the start of her acting career, when Robin and Paula visited to get invitations for their nuptials and discovered the wannabe star was so good at calligraphy they got her to use her penmanship on their invites to guests.

Robin and Paula – who first met as teens - announced their separation in 2014, after 21 years together and nearly nine years of marriage.

The actress filed for divorce and joint custody of their son before their split was legally finalised in 2015.

In January 2017, a judge denied Paula’s request to limit Robin’s custody after she accused him of child abuse.

Later that month, she was granted sole custody and a restraining order that included their son Julian and her mother Joyce Patton against the musician after she accused him of domestic violence, infidelity, and drug and alcohol addiction. The former couple reached a custody agreement in August 2017.

Robin, whose home burned down in the Malibu wildfires of 2018, has now moved back to the area where he is settled with his 24-year-old model fiancée April.

The singer - who was accused by supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, 32, of groping her breasts while they filmed the music video for 2013’s ‘Blurred Lines’ - added to us Weekly: “I love having dinner with my family while the sun sets over Malibu.”

He also called April his “best friend”.