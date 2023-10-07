Cailee Spaeny had to shoot 'Priscilla' "out of order".

The 26-year-old actress stars in the title role in Sofia Coppola's new biopic about Priscilla Presley and explained how chronology was an afterthought as the movie was filmed on a tight deadline of just 30 days.

Speaking at the film's New York Film Festival premiere on Friday (06.10.23), Cailee said: "We shot it in 30 days and also out of order, so I'd be pregnant in the morning, and then after lunch I'd be 14 years old."

The movie is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir 'Elvis and Me', which details her relationship with the King of Rock and Roll - from their first meeting in 1959 when Priscilla was just 14 to their eventual divorce - and Cailee was grateful to have the chance to pick the brains of the woman herself.

The 'Vice' star explained: "I got really lucky to actually sit down with Priscilla herself and ask her all the questions I wanted to.

"(It helped me) know where I was trying to go and what I wanted to say throughout those years playing her."

Jacob Elordi stars as Elvis in the movie and detailed how he attempted to remove the "mythology" associated with the music icon.

The Australian actor said: "I think the first thing was disabling the mythology and intending to play (Elvis) as a human being and a person who was given a certain set of circumstances.

"So the whole thing the whole time was just trying to walk the tightrope between being one of the most famous people in the world and a human being at the same time, and being honest with the love."