The US has issued its first-ever fine for a company polluting space with junk.

The Federal Trade Commission has slapped Dish Network with a $150,000 penalty after they left an old satellite in orbit, causing a risk to other satellites operating in orbit.

The company - which earned $16.7 billion in revenue last year - admitted it's wrong doing in regards to EchoStar-7 satellite and signed up to a “compliance plan” with the FCC.

Space junk - which is officially known as space debris - consists of bits of decommissioned equipment left in the sky that go around the Earth and pose a threat to working technology.

This particular satellite - which was launched in 2002 - was currently in geostationary orbit, meaning it was 22,000 miles above the surface of the planet. EchoStar-7 was supposed to be 186 miles further away from Earth but due to a loss in fuel had only travel an additional 76 miles.

Loyaan Egal, the FCC’s enforcement bureau chief, said: "As satellite operations become more prevalent and the space economy accelerates, we must be certain that operators comply with their commitments.

"This is a breakthrough settlement, making very clear the FCC has strong enforcement authority and capability to enforce its vitally important space debris rules."

According to NASA, there are more than 25,000 pieces of space junk and it represents a “major problem”.

Bill Nelson - the Head of NASA - told BBC News in July: "Even a paint chip… coming in the wrong direction at orbital speed, which is 17,500 miles an hour [could] hit an astronaut doing a spacewalk. That can be fatal.”