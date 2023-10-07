Activision have considered "proposals" for a 'Call of Duty' theme park.

The company's president Rob Kostich has reflected on the way the hit video game series has become a multimedia franchise as it prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and there have been plenty of interesting pitches to push 'CoD' in exciting directions.

He told GamesBeat: "We’ve looked at a lot of those things. We’ve looked at multimedia. We’ve had proposals on theme parks.

"Throughout the years, we’ve always got the most benefit when we just focused on our core gameplay.

"We’re still, I would say, mostly focused on how many people can we get to enjoy playing 'Call of Duty' around the world."

There is a lot that goes into that, from the gameplay to various "business models", but getting people playing is always the key goal.

He added: "What are the business models? What is the gameplay?

"What are the things that we have to do to make sure it’s really accessible and really fun for every type of player around the world?

"Ultimately, engagement in our game is by far the biggest thing that drives our success."

The studio listens to all feedback to help with that and keep a "very balanced point of view" when it comes to pushing the franchise "forward".

He explained: "Ultimately, the most important test of anything is just how does the game feel in your hands, when you’re playing it, how does it feel?

"That’s what we pay particular attention to as we’re going through new iterations."