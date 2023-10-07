Dame Joan Collins and her younger sister Jackie only reconciled after her 2002 wedding.

The 90-year-old actress and her author sibling - who died in 2015 at the age of 77 - had a tumultuous relationship for many reasons, including that Jackie never approved of Joan's romances, but after Joan married Percy Gibson, 58, in 2002, they slowly repaired their relationship.

Writing in her memoir, 'Behind the Shoulder Pads: Tales I Tell My Friends', Joan said: "We never confronted each other about our problems, and it was only when I married Percy and she grew to love him, that our rift finally healed.

"I cannot deny that, like all siblings, we had our spats of ups and downs (but we never became anywhere near as cataclysmic as the Windsor boys!). But there were hurts.

"None of these issues were ever discussed, nor, I’m convinced, did Jackie ever fully explain any of them to other people. Yet why should she? Are we supposed to be endlessly devoted to each other, and never disagree or do anything that might upset the other, just because we’re sisters?

"“No one – not our friends, not our closest family – will really know everything we shared together, our bond over an entire lifetime, and the deep abiding love that always existed between us and that I still feel."

Joan went on to say that Jackie's death has left "a void" in her life.

She said: "When Jackie died, Percy and I, like our brother Bill, Jackie’s three daughters, six grandchildren, three sons-in-law and countless other friends and family, were bereft.

“Jackie was so loved and admired by so many that her death was headline news across the world. She even made the cover of People magazine – she would have loved that! We grieved and tried to comfort each other, but Jackie’s death left a void in all our lives that was impossible to fill."