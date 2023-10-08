Hilary Duff feels "lucky" because she enjoys exercising.

The 36-year-old star - who has Banks Violet, four, and Mae James, two, with her husband Matthew Koma, as well as Luca, 11, with Mike Comrie - has revealed that she places a lot of importance on her physical health.

The blonde beauty told E! News: "You have to make it a priority for yourself and your health.

"I had to change my mindset around it and not be like, 'This is for my body. This is for me to look good.' I have to be like, 'No, this is for me to be good inside for my family.' It's not just about what's on the outside, it's about what's happening to your brain."

Hilary doesn't actually put any pressure on herself to exercise.

But unlike lots of people, the actress really enjoys working out.

Hilary said: "It feels liberating.

"My body is changing. It's really important to listen to that and be still sometimes, too. We're so plugged in and there's constant noise, so it's really important to recharge in calming ways."

Earlier this year, Hilary revealed that her new fitness plan had made a "huge difference" to how she feels.

The actress explained that she's really felt the benefits of her active lifestyle, which includes playing tennis with her husband.

She told Shape magazine: "I’m really loving that escape and that little break. It’s a really complex game, and it’s hard to think about other things when you’re playing. It kind of drowns out all the buzzing in my head."

Hilary has even hired a personal trainer in a bid to achieve her fitness goals.

She said: "I would never work out on my own. I could go hike by myself or take a class by myself, but I would never run or do a circuit."