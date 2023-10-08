Olivia Rodrigo is determined to raise awareness of "women's issues in America".

The 20-year-old singer has launched a non-profit organisation called Fund 4 Good - which supports causes that are close to her heart - and Olivia is set to perform at Ace Hotel DTLA in Los Angeles on Monday (09.10.23) in a bid to raise money for the charity.

The chart-topping singer - who previously starred on 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - told PEOPLE: "Its initiative is to raise awareness for certain groups that are championing women's issues in America and all of the other territories I'm going to.

"I'm very excited, and I think it's going to be a very fulfilling and hopefully productive experience.

"Lots of the money is going to abortion funds to help provide some resources to people who are in need of reproductive healthcare."

Olivia released her latest album, 'Guts', in September, and she's been thrilled by the response from her fans.

She shared: "I actually feel like I’ve had the most happy, calm post-release month. It’s been really cathartic, and I feel like I can actually enjoy the album for the first time."

In 2022, meanwhile, Olivia revealed that she's "grown so much" since releasing her debut album.

The award-winning star feels like she's become a much more confident person because of everything she's experienced.

Olivia - who released 'Sour', her debut album, in May 2021 - told PEOPLE: "The process of making 'Sour', and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself.

"I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."