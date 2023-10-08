Greta Gerwig finds writing to be a "painful" process.

The 40-year-old star co-wrote and directed the fantasy-comedy movie 'Barbie' - but Greta admits that film-making isn't something that comes easily to her.

Greta - who enjoyed success of an actress before she switched her focus to film-making - told Deadline: "Writing is the thing I most enjoy having done but it feels painful when I’m doing it. Writing is painful to me in a deep way.

"You’re by yourself and it’s quiet. Every voice you’ve ever had in your head that says ‘you’re not very good’ is loud."

Greta also revealed that she doesn't plan to act in her own films.

She shared: "I like being in the hands of the director and giving them what they want. That’s why I’ve never acted in my films and never want to. I like giving over. I would deny the pleasure of both things if I did that."

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie previously revealed that she hopes people "form an opinion" of 'Barbie' - even if they don't like the movie.

The Hollywood star - who plays the titular character in the movie - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I am just so excited.

"We're at the point of sharing it with the world. There's always that thing when you make a movie and you love it and you care about it so much and you hope that people are gonna like it and even see it. Like even if they don't like it, I just hope they see it and get to form an opinion.

"But I feel like so many people are gonna see this movie that it's really exciting."

Margot also praised the film's director.

She said: "It really is Greta's vision.

"I mean, the vision for 'Barbie' obviously started 64 years ago, but Greta bringing it into the world today in the way that only Greta Gerwig can is what makes this movie worth making right now."