Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are "so compatible".

The 43-year-old actress and Jonathan, 45, recently announced their engagement, and Zooey believes they're perfectly suited to each other.

The brunette beauty told PEOPLE: "Our personalities are so compatible. It’s just that we’re from different worlds. We identify as nerds, we’ll have you know."

Despite this, Zooey feared that Jonathan was ghosting her at one point in time.

He explained: "We talked or texted every single day, I think, and still have every day since we've met, except for the [time] I went up on a packed trip up into the middle of the Rocky Mountains, where there was no cell service.

"She thought I was just blowing her off because I didn't respond for, what, three days or something."

Zooey and Jonathan celebrated their first anniversary amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress took to social media in 2020 to hail the TV star, describing Jonathan as the most "kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human".

She said on Instagram at the time: "I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together.

"Even during the weirdest year for humanity I want a million billion more with you."

The loved-up couple are currently preparing for their wedding, and a source recently revealed that they "can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together".

The insider explained to Us Weekly: "They’ve been inseparable since they started dating and they connect on so many levels.

"Before they got engaged, they had discussed marriage in great lengths. But as far as wedding planning, they haven’t begun that phase yet. They’re still celebrating their engagement and enjoying each moment as it comes."