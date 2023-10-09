Amazon workers in the UK are to receive a pay rise.

The tech giant employs more than 60,000 people and with a £170 million investment in pay which will see minimun starting pay rise by by 20% in two years.

Amazon UK country manager John Boumphrey said: “We have some of the most talented colleagues around, and we’re proud to offer them competitive wages and benefits, as well as fantastic opportunities for career development, all in a safe and modern work environment. These are just some of the reasons people want to work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career."

The tech boss went on to add that as Amazon's employees prepare for the busy festive season, he looks forward to welcoming the same staff back year on year with the incentives.

He added: "We prepare year-round for the festive season, so we’re also excited to have more than 15,000 seasonal positions available this year to help delight our customers. We look forward to welcoming back colleagues who return year-after-year to work at Amazon along with many who will join the seasonal team for the first time."