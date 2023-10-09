Microsoft is reportedly set to close its deal with Activision in the next few days.

The software giant has been negotiating a deal thought to be worth $69bn to purchase the gaming developer behind hit game 'Call of Duty' and an insider has now claimed that Friday this week is the date the deal will be closed.

A source told The Verge: " The company is eyeing up Friday October 13 as the closing date where it announces to the world that the 20-month process to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard is over."

Microsoft president Brad Smith said it had made a new offer that he hailed as “substantially different”, and insisted it should be approved by watchdogs.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will review the deal – but said: “This is not a green light.”

The proposed merger, announced in January 2022, has faced mixed reactions from global regulators, with concerns raised about a possible monopoly on gamers’ choices.

The CMA is due to reach a verdict on Microsoft's revised proposition by 18 October, but without the regulator’s endorsement, the deal cannot proceed on a global scale.

Microsoft's hope is that the merger would revitalise demand for its Xbox console and gaming subscription offering.