Microsoft to close deal with Activision Blizzard by the end of this week, source says

Published
2023/10/09 10:00 (BST)

Microsoft is reportedly set to close its deal with Activision in the next few days.

The software giant has been negotiating a deal thought to be worth $69bn to purchase the gaming developer behind hit game 'Call of Duty' and an insider has now claimed that Friday this week is the date the deal will be closed.

A source told The Verge: " The company is eyeing up Friday October 13 as the closing date where it announces to the world that the 20-month process to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard is over."

Microsoft president Brad Smith said it had made a new offer that he hailed as “substantially different”, and insisted it should be approved by watchdogs.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will review the deal – but said: “This is not a green light.”

The proposed merger, announced in January 2022, has faced mixed reactions from global regulators, with concerns raised about a possible monopoly on gamers’ choices.

The CMA is due to reach a verdict on Microsoft's revised proposition by 18 October, but without the regulator’s endorsement, the deal cannot proceed on a global scale.

Microsoft's hope is that the merger would revitalise demand for its Xbox console and gaming subscription offering.

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended